News & Events

Kilgore College announces Christmas holiday hours In observance of the Christmas holidays, Kilgore College offices will be closed until 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Holiday schedules for the East Texas Oil Museum, Parks... Read More

KC Chorale will celebrate 50-year anniversary reunion in February The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance invites all former KC Chorale members to attend a special event in February, “50 Years of Kilgore College Chorale.” Set for... Read More