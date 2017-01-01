News & Events

Seamless Credit Transfer
Work on your core curriculum in liberal arts, humanities, sciences, political, social & cultural history that all graduates of an institution of higher education are required to complete before receiving a bachelor's degree.
View the Core Curriculum
Prepared to Care
The Vocational Nursing Program at Kilgore College prepares students to function as a member of the nursing team in performing basic nursing skills. KC's accredited 12-month program is taught in three semesters and consists of a combination of classroom instruction at KC-Longview and clinical training at local hospitals and medical facilities. 
Quality Instruction
Students at Kilgore College are taught by a highly qualified and caring faculty with individualized attention. With 138 academic majors offered, KC students have a wide variety of programs to choose from.
Fine Arts
KC offers a wide variety of fine arts programs including theatre, band, choral activities, dance and instrumental studies. Learn what the arts are all about at KC.
Rangerettes
Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the Rangerettes quickly earned them the reputation as originators of dance/drill teams. They have entertained millions and spurred the multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry.
Cutting-Edge Tech Programs
KC offers an array of cutting-edge technical programs designed to train students for in-demand, high-paying careers. We offer one the best programs in the nation for students interested in public services and industrial technologies.
Register Today
Kilgore College prides itself on student success and the Office of Admissions and Registrar welcomes your application for admission and is here to help you with the process.
Veteran Education
Kilgore College is proud to serve the men and women who have bravely served in the military. There are many financial aid benefits available and it's our honor to serve those who so generously serve our country.
Athletics & Organizations
Kilgore College offers the full college experience with its student organizations and championship athletic teams including football, men's and women's basketball and softball.
Shape Your Future
Did you know that KC is about one-half the cost to attend a four-year university? We welcome your application for admission and are happy to help you with enrolling in classes at KC. Register today!
News & Events

Kilgore College announces Christmas holiday hours

In observance of the Christmas holidays, Kilgore College offices will be closed until 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Holiday schedules for the East Texas Oil Museum, Parks...

East Texas Oil Museum hosting apron exhibition through Jan. 6

The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is hosting a special touring exhibition, “Apron Strings …Ties to the Past.” Featuring 51 vintage and contemporary examples, the...

KC Chorale will celebrate 50-year anniversary reunion in February

The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance invites all former KC Chorale members to attend a special event in February, “50 Years of Kilgore College Chorale.” Set for...

